Mykel Williams: Despite all the new stuff, the 5-star says the people at UGA still stand out

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest from 5-star DL target Mykel Williams of Columbus in the 2022 class. =====================================================================

Mykel Williams saw all the bells and he whistles. His father, John Johnson, laughed at the nation that Georgia has a lot of eye candy for recruits and their families on visits. Yet there were a few things that both said which cuts through all that $80 million that UGA spent on its new facility and has had to show off this week. “The most impressive part for me was working with Coach [Tray] Scott and talking to coach Dell McGee,” Williams said. “Dell’s my guy.” Williams didn’t have to camp. He could’ve been that street clothes 5-star on a visit. But one has to appreciate the mindset he had. He said he won all six of his approximate reps and felt he did well. “I had to camp, man,” Williams said. “How could I not? Are you kidding me? I want to work with those coaches there and get better. That’s part of the process. If I really feel like I am going to come to play at a school, I am going to camp. I am going to do a private workout. I am doing to do some of that and see who is going to work with me and who would be coaching me.” “Do I feel like I can play for this dude or do I not feel like I can play for him?”

He used the term “great” to describe how Tray Scott worked him out. The Hardaway High star said he could see himself playing for him at Georgia. “He was really a great guy,” Williams said. “When coach Scott and I were working out, he would stop in the middle of the workout and telling why I was doing it and showing me how to do it. I liked that a lot.” What Williams had to say here matters. He’s a priority target at a premium position outside of his 5-star status. That’s why DawgNation has ranked him the top remaining undecided target for Georgia in the 2022 cycle since 5-star Malaki Starks chose Georgia in late March. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Williams had 17.5 sacks last year and is already an All-American, but he’s likely just scratching the floor of his college and pro potential. He’s so athletic that one SEC school viewed him as an elite OT prospect and not just a potential menace for even the most prolific of SEC defensive lines. Johnson doubled down on what he saw and felt the most passionately about from their one-day trip to Georgia on Thursday. The two spent approximately seven hours on campus checking out the newly-retrofitted UGA facility.

“The most interesting part for me was actually the conversations,” he said. “Jarvis Jones. Logan Reed. Those are people that I know. I actually know Jarvis because he’s from Columbus, too. When he played AAU basketball, he was coached by one of my best friends. He and I just had a long deep conversation about this and that. Logan Reed. She’s been one of the primary recruiters as well as coach [Dell] McGee and coach [Tray] Scott. They are just good company. Good people.” “It is a business trip in itself for us but when you can also feel comfortable that you can wind down. We didn’t talk a lot about football. We talked about a lot of different things. Kind of a family kind of feel to it. In the recruiting game, everybody tries to come off as family. It may not feel like family, but they try to come off as family if you get my drift. It is genuine for me when I am at Georgia and when I am talking to the people at Georgia there is an authentic feel to it.” Williams mentioned a few of those same UGA names, too. “Really another big part was getting to chill with a couple of my good friends in the recruiting department in Logan Reed and Cam [Lemmons] at Georgia, too,” Williams said. Every action was taken to make that trip feel special. “As soon as we got out of the car they picked us up in like a little Infiniti truck,” he said.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Twitter , Dawgnation What else did Mykel Williams really like about the new UGA? That’s not to say he was immune to all of the stuff. Williams was keen to pick up on what has been a running theme with UGA’s new facilities. That’s player recovery. Of the significant monies that Georgia has spent, there’s an emphasis on restoring the player’s body after they’ve given it all on a practice field or on a game day. “The fact that they are fixing to get the cryo chamber,” Williams said. “Now that’s something and that little saltwater thing, too.” That “little saltwater thing” is actually a very big thing. There have been at least a dozen players mention that so far in their facility reviews this week with DawgNation.

