BREAKING: The nation’s No. 3 junior safety Jaylen Heyward is now a ‘Dawg!

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star safety Jaylen Heyward. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== Jaylen Heyward has just known. For a while now.

The nation’s No. 3 safety prospect and No. 34 overall prospect made his commitment to play for national champion Georgia official just moments ago. But he’d been a silent commitment to the ‘Dawgs for some time now. “The big thing for me is coach Kirby Smart and coach Will Muschamp and coach Fran Brown,” Heyward said. “Those are three amazing men and amazing defensive back coaches. Kirby Smart was an ALL-SEC defensive back himself. I wouldn’t mind being under him and getting to know how he played and seeing his point of view of the game. He’s a wise man and he was under coach Nick Saban.”

“Coach Saban was a big defensive back coach coming up. Being behind Coach Kirby Smart is amazing and coach Muschamp is an amazing smart defensive coordinator. I love everything he is doing with his defense.” He only made the decision to make his public commitment via live stream from Rockledge High School earlier this week. That feeling to go ahead and make his college commitment known came to him on Monday night while watching Georgia crush TCU for the national title.

His decision came down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. Yet it wasn't long after he got his 37th offer from the 'Dawgs that he knew he wanted to be roaming around the secondary in Athens. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior told the 'Dawgs where he was going a significant time ago, he said. "They were thankful because it has been a long process through this whole recruitment and they are really happy for me," Heyward. What was he looking for with this decision? "The school I was looking for was big with their culture and the brotherhood and the academics," he said. "The academics were a big thing for me going into school because without academics you wouldn't have anything in this world." Jaylen Heyward: What this commitment means to the 2024 class