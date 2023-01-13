BREAKING: The nation’s No. 3 junior safety Jaylen Heyward is now a ‘Dawg!
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star safety Jaylen Heyward. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
==========================================
Jaylen Heyward has just known. For a while now.
The nation’s No. 3 safety prospect and No. 34 overall prospect made his commitment to play for national champion Georgia official just moments ago.
But he’d been a silent commitment to the ‘Dawgs for some time now.
“The big thing for me is coach Kirby Smart and coach Will Muschamp and coach Fran Brown,” Heyward said. “Those are three amazing men and amazing defensive back coaches. Kirby Smart was an ALL-SEC defensive back himself. I wouldn’t mind being under him and getting to know how he played and seeing his point of view of the game. He’s a wise man and he was under coach Nick Saban.”
“Coach Saban was a big defensive back coach coming up. Being behind Coach Kirby Smart is amazing and coach Muschamp is an amazing smart defensive coordinator. I love everything he is doing with his defense.”
He only made the decision to make his public commitment via live stream from Rockledge High School earlier this week.
That feeling to go ahead and make his college commitment known came to him on Monday night while watching Georgia crush TCU for the national title.
His decision came down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. Yet it wasn’t long after he got his 37th offer from the ‘Dawgs that he knew he wanted to be roaming around the secondary in Athens.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior told the ‘Dawgs where he was going a significant time ago, he said.
“They were thankful because it has been a long process through this whole recruitment and they are really happy for me,” Heyward.
What was he looking for with this decision?
“The school I was looking for was big with their culture and the brotherhood and the academics,” he said. “The academics were a big thing for me going into school because without academics you wouldn’t have anything in this world.”
Jaylen Heyward: What this commitment means to the 2024 class
With this decision by Heyward, the ‘Dawgs are really starting to stack up the players in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
The 2024 Georgia class now sits with eight prospects.
Heyward now pairs with 4-star California prospect Peyton Woodyard nicely on the back end for the ‘Dawgs. That gives the ‘Dawgs commitments from the nation’s Nos. 2 and No. 3 safety prospects for the 2024 cycle in Woodyard and Heyward, respectively.
“If you are a ‘Dawg then you watch to show all the other cats why you are a ‘Dawg,” Heyward said. “I’m going to a school to show how big of a ‘Dawg I am. I don’t care who is at that position with me. I’m going to school to show everyone why I am the top player at that position.”
The ‘Dawgs already had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class per the 247Sports Team Composite rankings after Woodyard chose UGA back on January 7 at the All-American Bowl. The decision from Heyward today only fattens the cushion here for the ‘Dawgs in the top spot.
He’s the fourth pledge ranked among the nation’s top 50 and the sixth prospect already on the board among the nation’s top 100 recruits.
Heyward will be able to enroll early in January of 2024 in Athens out of Rockledge High School.
He picked up the nickname “AP” during his rec league days because of the way he used to run the ball. He was a big Adrian Peterson fan and he tried to emulate what “AP” did on the field at the little league level.
“Just to be the biggest and the fastest thing out there,” Heyward said. “Everybody used to say that he looks like ‘AP’ out there running the ball.”
“He was fast and quick on his feet. I’m fast and quick on my feet and that’s where I got the nickname ‘AP’ from.”
He had a lot of options to play all along the secondary.
“All four of those schools said that I could play all over the secondary because I am very versatile and I am big,” he said. “So I could play nickel, safety or corner.”
Heyward got to visit Alabama, Georgia and Florida this season. He did not get to visit Ohio State this fall. He also did not get the chance to see a game at Sanford Stadium this past season.
