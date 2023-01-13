Ellis Robinson IV: Why the ‘Dawgs remain solidly on top for nation’s No. 1 CB heading into weekend visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall recruit for 2024.
When Ellis Robinson IV thinks of Georgia, there is nothing not to like. It is probably just as accurately stated as there is everything to love.
That’s a very good place for the two-time defending national champions to be in with the nation’s No. 1 overall cornerback prospect for the Class of 2024.
Especially with him coming to town this weekend for the national championship celebration and parade.
When he last visited for the Tennessee game, he told DawgNation he didn’t know how his feelings could get any stronger for his opportunity to shadow receivers one day for the ‘Dawgs.
Robinson has now gotten to see the ‘Dawgs handle business against the rest of college football on the way to the 2022 national championship.
“The natty was crazy,” Robinson said. “The domination of all three phases was very impressive. I enjoyed watching the UGA defense all season and seeing how I fit the scheme. It fits me perfectly.”
What will this weekend be about for him?
“I’m looking forward to the national championship parade,” he said. “I’ve been [to UGA] so much there’s not much I didn’t see, but that should be fun.”
There’s just a certain vibe he gets about Athens now.
“It’s about the feeling I get when I’m on campus and the feeling when I talk to coach Fran [Brown], coach [Will] Muschamp and coach [Kirby] Smart,” Robinson IV said. “It is also about the relationships I’ve developed with some of the players. I also enjoy seeing my IMG [Academy] brothers. It’s like coming back home and being around family.”
Robinson will be in town on Saturday and part of the day on Sunday. His parents will be with him. They will all go fly back down to IMG Academy and process another likely great visit.
“I’m sure we will talk about the visit and my timeline more,” Robinson said. “It’s truly a family discussion. My older brother even gives his opinion. No doubt UGA is on top but I can’t rule out anyone just yet. UGA has just been so solid from the time coach Fran [Brown] got there. They have played all their cards right with me and my family. I don’t have anything negative to say about them throughout my recruitment and my parents would agree as well.”
The ‘Dawgs have stacked up a lot of wins so far in his recruitment.
“Game days versus Tennessee was crazy,” Robinson said. “My first time watching them practice was crazy. So intense. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
