Georgia football recruiting: National championship pregame tale of the tape skews heavily for the ‘Dawgs

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares a quick glance at the recruiting classes that have built the two teams playing in the college football national championship tonight. ========================================== INGLEWOOD, Calif. - We’ve seen this a few times this year. But it probably hasn’t meant as much or maybe been as extreme as it does at this moment.

Georgia faces TCU in a couple of hours for the college football national championship. It is a meeting that will either skew the recruiting rankings one way or the other. Either they REALLY matter in a game like tonight. Or it simply adds even more altitude to the obstacle in front of the Horned Frogs tonight. Let’s look at the average recruiting class ranking (per the 247Sports Composite scale) for the four classes that have built the rosters of these two national championship teams. 2019: TCU: No. 32 nationally (27 signees; 5 transfers); UGA No. 2 (24 signees, 2 transfers)

2020: TCU: No. 23 nationally (20 signees., 6 transfers); UGA No. 1 (25 signees, 4 transfers)

2021: TCU: No. 44 nationally (15 signees, 6 transfers); UGA No. 3 (20 signees, 3 transfers)

2022: TCU: No. 28 nationally (14 signees, 14 transfers); UGA No. 3 (30 signees, 0 transfers)

Average recruiting ranking: TCU: No. 32 nationally; UGA No. 2.25 nationally