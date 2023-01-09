Georgia football recruiting: National championship pregame tale of the tape skews heavily for the ‘Dawgs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - We’ve seen this a few times this year. But it probably hasn’t meant as much or maybe been as extreme as it does at this moment.
Georgia faces TCU in a couple of hours for the college football national championship. It is a meeting that will either skew the recruiting rankings one way or the other.
Either they REALLY matter in a game like tonight. Or it simply adds even more altitude to the obstacle in front of the Horned Frogs tonight.
Let’s look at the average recruiting class ranking (per the 247Sports Composite scale) for the four classes that have built the rosters of these two national championship teams.
- 2019: TCU: No. 32 nationally (27 signees; 5 transfers); UGA No. 2 (24 signees, 2 transfers)
- 2020: TCU: No. 23 nationally (20 signees., 6 transfers); UGA No. 1 (25 signees, 4 transfers)
- 2021: TCU: No. 44 nationally (15 signees, 6 transfers); UGA No. 3 (20 signees, 3 transfers)
- 2022: TCU: No. 28 nationally (14 signees, 14 transfers); UGA No. 3 (30 signees, 0 transfers)
- Average recruiting ranking: TCU: No. 32 nationally; UGA No. 2.25 nationally
TCU requires a calculator to figure out the average recruiting class ranking. The Bulldogs don’t even require both hands.
A specific look at the recruiting classes year-by-year yields the following for TCU:
- QB Max Duggas was the team’s second-highest-rated signee in 2019. He was the nation’s No. 5 dual-threat QB and the No. 229 overall prospect. Duggan joined Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV at the Downtown Athletic Club last month for the Heisman Trophy presentation.
- WR Quentin Johnson was the team’s second-highest-rated signee in 2020. He was the nation’s No. 14 WR and the No. 71 overall prospect in 2020. He has 59 catches for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns this year.
- 3 former top 100 prospects signed by TCU
- Former Georgia RB signee Zach Evans was the lone 5-star signee for the Frogs, but he transferred out
- The Horned Frogs signed 18 total prospects with a 4-star ranking from 2019-2022
The comparative glance for Georgia doesn’t raise the odds too highly for the Horned Frogs tonight.
- While a lot of those players are now in the NFL, Duggan would have been the 16th-highest-rated recruit in the 2019 signing class in Athens.
- Johnson would have been the 11th-highest-rated prospect signed by the Bulldogs in 2020.
- 39 former top 100 prospects signed by the Bulldogs
- Georgia signed 18 prospects with a 5-star ranking from 2019 to 2022.
- The Bulldogs signed 20 total prospects with at least a 4-star ranking in their 2019 class alone. That figure stacks up with 19 such prospects in 2020, 16 in 2021 and 22 in 2022.
