Dylan Raiola: What is the main recruiting message Kirby Smart has for the 5-star QB?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 across all the national recruiting services.
Dylan Raiola is the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2024. Everywhere. It makes it fairly easy for a recruiting scribe to look up the rankings for every published story.
He’s the consensus No. 1 prospect. Don’t have to look around too far or look up where he’s rated nationally at the quarterback spot.
Georgia already has a terrific QB prospect in the 2024 cycle already committed in 4-star Ryan Puglisi out of Avon Old Farms in Connecticut
Puglisi loves Athens, feels like home at UGA and is coming ready to compete for a spot no matter who else Georgia signs at that position. He’s the nation’s No. 10 prospect at the QB spot for 2024 and the No. 124 overall recruit.
Yet the ‘Dawgs will likely need two elite QB talents to restock the depth chart in Athens. That’s evident after Georgia did not sign any QBs out of high school in the just-completed 2023 cycle.
The ‘Dawgs are actively recruiting Raiola. He’s planning a trip back to UGA on March 18 for the start of spring practice.
He told DawgNation last week in Arizona that’s he actively being recruited by basically the whole staff in Athens.
“It is a mix of about four or five coaches,” Raiola told DawgNation.
That’s offensive staffer Mike Bobo. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Offensive quality control staffer Montgomery Van Gorder. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Director of Recruiting and Player Relations David Cooper.
“I hear from those guys a lot,” Raiola said.
Receivers coach Bryan McClendon and running backs coach Dell McGee also reach out “every now and then” to Raiola.
Well, there’s one other fella in Athens he hears from. That would be Kirby Smart.
What’s the message that the head coach of the two-time reigning national champions has for him?
“Kirby he just said he wants me a lot,” Raiola said. “He has a great plan for me. He sees me doing a lot. Lot of big things in his program. Bringing Georgia to another national championship. To hear that from him is pretty special. Especially a guy like that to say that you can come here and lead us to a championship.”
That’s obviously special.”
That’s saying, well, quite a lot. To see the full 1-on-1 interview with the nation’s No.1 overall prospect from out in Arizona, check out the embedded video below.
Raiola’s interview led off this week’s episode of “Before the Hedges” which now streams at 8 p.m. every Wednesday on all the DawgNation streaming platforms, including the DawgNation.com home page.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet?
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast?
