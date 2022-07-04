Cover 4 on Georgia football: How close are the ‘Dawgs to Alabama now?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. Have you seen any opinions floating around lately on the SEC schedule, the Georgia schedule and what lies ahead with the many wide-ranging changes in college football these days? The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as fireworks shoot out today during everyone’s big grand finale crescendo.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Do you think Georgia is now on a level playing field (reputation, facilities, recruiting, NFL development, overall team roster strength) with Alabama? Why or why not? Brandon Adams: No Why: “I think UGA is likely well on its way, but there’s only so much that changes because of a single win. The Bulldogs took a big step towards becoming the sport’s top program last year by beating Alabama, but it takes more than one national championship to match the Crimson Tide.”

Tony Walsh , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: Yes and no Why: “Yes on facilities, recruiting, NFL development and ceiling, but not yet on national reputation. Nick Saban has won six national titles at Alabama and built a modern era dynasty.”