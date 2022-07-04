Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-UGA football

Cover 4 on Georgia football: How close are the ‘Dawgs to Alabama now?

@jeffsentell
Posted

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

Have you seen any opinions floating around lately on the SEC schedule, the Georgia schedule and what lies ahead with the many wide-ranging changes in college football these days?

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as fireworks shoot out today during everyone’s big grand finale crescendo.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

Do you think Georgia is now on a level playing field (reputation, facilities, recruiting, NFL development, overall team roster strength) with Alabama? Why or why not?

Brandon Adams: No

Why: “I think UGA is likely well on its way, but there’s only so much that changes because of a single win. The Bulldogs took a big step towards becoming the sport’s top program last year by beating Alabama, but it takes more than one national championship to match the Crimson Tide.”

Vince Dooley, seen here with Kirby Smart after the national championship win over Bama, is a favorite past coach. (Tony Walsh/UGA)
Tony Walsh, Dawgnation

Mike Griffith: Yes and no

Why: “Yes on facilities, recruiting, NFL development and ceiling, but not yet on national reputation. Nick Saban has won six national titles at Alabama and built a modern era dynasty.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts on the sidelines during the fourth quarter as Georgia drives for a touchdown to take control of the game in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Curtis Compton, McClatchy Tribune

Connor Riley: No

Why: “Math. 6>1. LSU won one national title with a transcendent unit and the program promptly cratered. To quote Stugotz, Do it in the playoffs. And then do it again.”

DawgNatino's Connor Riley brings up the rise and fall of LSU in recent years while considering whether or not the Bulldogs are now on a level playing field with Alabama. (Hyosub Shin / hyosub.shin@ajc.com)

Jeff Sentell: No, but it is close enough

Why: “My colleagues look at this from a historical sense. Media professionals must be chroniclers of history. My beat looks forward a lot. Perhaps it is because my source base is a lot of coaches, parents, recruiters and recruits. Most of the elite recruits that choose between each school don’t remember the players in college four or five years ago. Coaches and parents tell me it is splitting hairs now. I’m not sure anyone can strongly make a case Alabama will win more big trophies over the next five years than the ‘Dawgs. Looking back? That’s the Tide. Projecting? The gap is closer than it has ever been and diminished considerably after the 2021 season.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart holds up The Coaches’ Trophy during the celebration of Georgia’s College Football Playoff national championship at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Georgia captured the national championship, its first since the 1980 season, with a 33-18 victory over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)

Leave a Comment