Cover 4 on Georgia football: How close are the ‘Dawgs to Alabama now?
Do you think Georgia is now on a level playing field (reputation, facilities, recruiting, NFL development, overall team roster strength) with Alabama? Why or why not?
Brandon Adams: No
Why: “I think UGA is likely well on its way, but there’s only so much that changes because of a single win. The Bulldogs took a big step towards becoming the sport’s top program last year by beating Alabama, but it takes more than one national championship to match the Crimson Tide.”
Mike Griffith: Yes and no
Why: “Yes on facilities, recruiting, NFL development and ceiling, but not yet on national reputation. Nick Saban has won six national titles at Alabama and built a modern era dynasty.”
Connor Riley: No
Why: “Math. 6>1. LSU won one national title with a transcendent unit and the program promptly cratered. To quote Stugotz, Do it in the playoffs. And then do it again.”
Jeff Sentell: No, but it is close enough
Why: “My colleagues look at this from a historical sense. Media professionals must be chroniclers of history. My beat looks forward a lot. Perhaps it is because my source base is a lot of coaches, parents, recruiters and recruits. Most of the elite recruits that choose between each school don’t remember the players in college four or five years ago. Coaches and parents tell me it is splitting hairs now. I’m not sure anyone can strongly make a case Alabama will win more big trophies over the next five years than the ‘Dawgs. Looking back? That’s the Tide. Projecting? The gap is closer than it has ever been and diminished considerably after the 2021 season.”
