Georgia cornerback AJ Harris has found a new home, with the cornerback announcing he will be transferring to Penn State.

Harris appeared in seven games for Georgia this past season but did not play after the team’s win over Florida. He will have three seasons of eligibility left. Harris was viewed as one of the top signees in the 2023 recruiting class, as he was the No. 41 overall prospect. Harris is from Phenix City, Ala.

Of the 19 scholarship players, Harris was the last player to announce his new home. Of those 19 transfers, three came from the 2023 signing class.

Georgia’s cornerback position has seen plenty of turnover this offseason. In addition to Harris entering the transfer portal, Nyland Green announced he would be transferring to Purdue.

Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey announced that they would be entering the transfer portal, but ultimately neither did as the two cornerbacks elected to remain at Georgia. The Bulldogs will bring back starter Daylen Everette.

Georgia will have a new cornerbacks coach, as Donte Williams will take over for now Syracuse head coach Fran Brown. Three former Bulldogs have transferred to Syracuse, as Brown will bring Jackson Meeks, Yazeed Haynes and Joshua Miller with him.

The Bulldogs also signed three cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle, with Ellis Robinson, DeMello Jones and Ondre Evans all set to go through spring practice for Georgia.

Georgia football 2024 players in the transfer portal

*This section will be updated as players announce their intentions to transfer. Georgia had 16 players transfer out last season. The Bulldogs took 3 players out of the transfer portal last year, with all three coming from former SEC teams. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff get a five-day extension from when their season ends. The NCAA allows players a one-time transfer exemption, meaning they can transfer anywhere once. Graduate transfers are allowed to transfer a second time if that is the case.