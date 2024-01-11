Georgia cornerback AJ Harris has found a new home, with the cornerback announcing he will be transferring to Penn State.
Harris appeared in seven games for Georgia this past season but did not play after the team’s win over Florida. He will have three seasons of eligibility left. Harris was viewed as one of the top signees in the 2023 recruiting class, as he was the No. 41 overall prospect. Harris is from Phenix City, Ala.
Of the 19 scholarship players, Harris was the last player to announce his new home. Of those 19 transfers, three came from the 2023 signing class.
Georgia’s cornerback position has seen plenty of turnover this offseason. In addition to Harris entering the transfer portal, Nyland Green announced he would be transferring to Purdue.
Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey announced that they would be entering the transfer portal, but ultimately neither did as the two cornerbacks elected to remain at Georgia. The Bulldogs will bring back starter Daylen Everette.
Georgia will have a new cornerbacks coach, as Donte Williams will take over for now Syracuse head coach Fran Brown. Three former Bulldogs have transferred to Syracuse, as Brown will bring Jackson Meeks, Yazeed Haynes and Joshua Miller with him.
The Bulldogs also signed three cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle, with Ellis Robinson, DeMello Jones and Ondre Evans all set to go through spring practice for Georgia.
Georgia football 2024 players in the transfer portal
*This section will be updated as players announce their intentions to transfer. Georgia had 16 players transfer out last season. The Bulldogs took 3 players out of the transfer portal last year, with all three coming from former SEC teams. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff get a five-day extension from when their season ends. The NCAA allows players a one-time transfer exemption, meaning they can transfer anywhere once. Graduate transfers are allowed to transfer a second time if that is the case.
- Outside linebacker Darris Smith -- Transferred to Missouri
- Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson -- Transferred to SMU
- Quarterback Brock Vandagriff -- Transferred to Kentucky
- Wide receiver Jackson Meeks -- Transferred to Syracuse
- Offensive tackle Austin Blaske -- Transferred to North Carolina
- Outside linebacker CJ Madden -- Transferred to Purdue
- Kicker Jared Zirkel -- Transferred to Texas A&M
- Cornerback Nyland Green -- Transferred to Purdue
- Wide receiver Mekhi Mews -- Transferred to Houston
- Linebacker EJ Lightsey -- Transferred to Georgia Tech
- Linebacker Xavian Sorey -- Transferred to Arkansas
- Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes -- Transferred to Syracuse
- Offensive lineman Aliou Bah -- Transferred to Maryland
- Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. -- transferring to Florida State
- Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- Transferred to Kentucky
- Cornerback AJ Harris -- Transferred to Penn State
- Offensive lineman Joshua Miller -- Transferred to Syracuse
- Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette -- Transferred to Purdue
- Wide receiver CJ Smith -- Transferred to Purdue
- Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys -- committed to Georgia
- UCLA long snapper Beau Gardner -- committed to Geogria
- South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod -- committed to Georgia
- Miami wide receiver Colbie Young -- committed to Georgia
- Florida running back Trevor Etienne -- committed to Georgia
- USC wide receiver Michael Jackson -- committed to Georgia