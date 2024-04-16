ATHENS — A second Georgia player has entered the transfer portal following the team’s spring game, as wide receiver Tyler Williams entered the transfer portal.

Williams redshirted in his first year on campus after signing as a member of Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class out of Lakeland, Fla. He played in two games in 2023. Williams did not play in Georgia’s spring game this past weekend.

Georgia running back Andrew Paul announced he would enter the transfer portal on Monday.

With Williams entering the transfer portal, Georgia is now at 86 scholarship players for the upcoming season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the possibility of a player entering the transfer portal following Saturday’s spring game.

“Can I control it? I can’t,” Smart said. “If I concern myself with things I can’t control, I won’t live long. There’s just too much out there. It’s really one of those things of, ‘do you want to be here? Or do you not?’ Because they know how we do things by now. They all know. That was the easier practice we’ve had all spring. They enjoyed it thoroughly. Guys want to be somewhere else, I have no control over that.”

Paul becomes the 21st scholarship player from Georgia’s 2023 roster to enter the transfer portal.

The spring transfer portal window will be open from April 16 to April 30th. Paul is from Dallas. Players cannot transfer to another SEC school, meaning Williams can not end up at Florida.

*More details will be added to this story