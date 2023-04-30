Projected rookie salaries for all 10 Georgia football 2023 NFL Draft picks

Ten Georgia Bulldogs had their lives forever changed over the past three days of the 2023 NFL Draft. From Jalen Carter with pick No. 9 to Kenny McIntosh, at last, hearing his name called with pick No. 237, Georgia was very well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs finished tied with Alabama for the most draft picks from one school. Georgia also had 25 players taken over the course of two drafts, another modern-day NFL record.

Part of the allure of getting drafted is that it is the realization of a life-long dream. It also helps set many of these players financially, with most coming into life-changing money in one way or another. Below are the projected salaries for every draft pick for the Bulldogs from the 2023 NFL Draft. The projections come via spotrac.com Jalen Carter, pick No. 9, Philadelphia Eagles: Total value, $21.8 million. Signing bonus, $12.85 million

Broderick Jones, pick No. 14, Pittsburgh Steelers: Total value, $16.58 million. Signing bonus, $9.09 million

Nolan Smith, pick No. 30, Philadelphia Eagles: Total value, $11.99 million. Signing bonus, $5.72 million

Darnell Washington, pick No. 93, Pittsburgh Steelers: Total value, $5.35 million. Signing bonus, $893, 753

Kelee Ringo, pick No. 105, Philadelphia Eagles: Total value, $4.66 million. Signing bonus, $820, 924

Stetson Bennett, pick No. 128, Los Angeles Rams: Total value, $4.54 million. Signing bouns, $699, 140

Chris Smith, pick No. 170, Las Vegas Raiders: Total value, $4.08 million. Signing bonus, $244, 977

Robert Beal, pick No. 173, San Franciso 49ers: Total, $4.08 million. Signing bonus, $244, 977

Warren McClendon, pick No. 174, Los Angeles Rams: Total value, $4.08 million. Signing bonus, $244,977

Kenny McIntosh, pick No. 237, Seattle Seahawks: Total value, $3.93 million. Signing bonus, $90, 853