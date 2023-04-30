Projected rookie salaries for all 10 Georgia football 2023 NFL Draft picks
Ten Georgia Bulldogs had their lives forever changed over the past three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.
From Jalen Carter with pick No. 9 to Kenny McIntosh, at last, hearing his name called with pick No. 237, Georgia was very well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs finished tied with Alabama for the most draft picks from one school.
Georgia also had 25 players taken over the course of two drafts, another modern-day NFL record.
Part of the allure of getting drafted is that it is the realization of a life-long dream. It also helps set many of these players financially, with most coming into life-changing money in one way or another.
Below are the projected salaries for every draft pick for the Bulldogs from the 2023 NFL Draft. The projections come via spotrac.com
- Jalen Carter, pick No. 9, Philadelphia Eagles: Total value, $21.8 million. Signing bonus, $12.85 million
- Broderick Jones, pick No. 14, Pittsburgh Steelers: Total value, $16.58 million. Signing bonus, $9.09 million
- Nolan Smith, pick No. 30, Philadelphia Eagles: Total value, $11.99 million. Signing bonus, $5.72 million
- Darnell Washington, pick No. 93, Pittsburgh Steelers: Total value, $5.35 million. Signing bonus, $893, 753
- Kelee Ringo, pick No. 105, Philadelphia Eagles: Total value, $4.66 million. Signing bonus, $820, 924
- Stetson Bennett, pick No. 128, Los Angeles Rams: Total value, $4.54 million. Signing bouns, $699, 140
- Chris Smith, pick No. 170, Las Vegas Raiders: Total value, $4.08 million. Signing bonus, $244, 977
- Robert Beal, pick No. 173, San Franciso 49ers: Total, $4.08 million. Signing bonus, $244, 977
- Warren McClendon, pick No. 174, Los Angeles Rams: Total value, $4.08 million. Signing bonus, $244,977
- Kenny McIntosh, pick No. 237, Seattle Seahawks: Total value, $3.93 million. Signing bonus, $90, 853
In addition to tying for the most overall picks, Georgia also tied Ohio State and Alabama for the most first-round picks.
It was also a big weekend for members of the 2021 Georgia defense. A total of 14 members from that defense have been drafted in the previous two drafts. Former Georgia cornerback Ameer Speed, who transferred to Michigan State for his final year of eligibility, was taken by the New England Patriots.
NFL draft success is a key part of being able to recruit. With Georgia having 34 players taken over the previous three NFL drafts, it’s hard to argue that any program in college football is doing a better job of setting up their players for NFL success than Georgia is at the moment.
“I think the recruiting pitch probably comes on draft day when it actually happens,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Georgia’s Pro Day in March. “Today is a great day for our guys to come work out but all the work they put in kind of gets paid off on draft day.”
