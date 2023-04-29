Georgia football produces most selections in 2023 NFL Draft, sets another NFL draft record
Georgia ended the college football season as the No. 1 team in the country. For the second straight NFL draft, the Bulldogs also finished on top. Georgia and Alabama tied with 10 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Michigan finished third with 9 players taken.
The 2022 NFL Draft saw 15 Bulldogs taken, a modern-day record in a seven-round draft. The 10 Bulldogs drafted is the second most ever for Georgia, trailing only last year’s draft. It bested the mark of nine, which Georgia hit in 2021.
Georgia tied Alabama and Ohio State with the most first-round picks in this year’s draft, as each school had three players taken. Georgia saw Jalen Carter land with the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 9, Broderick Jones go to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 14 pick and Nolan Smith end up with the Eagles with the No. 30 selection.
Philadelphia took three Georgia players, as Kelee Ringo was also picked by the Eagles.
“He doesn’t have to come in and be Superman here. He can come in, he can learn and kind of bide his time and work on his skillset,” Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman said. “We’re talking about a 20-year-old corner who’s played at the highest level, one of the top recruits in the country coming out. We were excited to get him, and it’s a position we’re always looking for. We didn’t get on in the first two days of the draft. Being able to add him, we thought it was good for our football team.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams also took multiple players from Georgia. Darnell Washington joins Jones in Pittsburgh, while the Los Angeles Rams took Stetson Bennett and Warren McClendon on Saturday.
Over the past two seasons, Georgia has now had 25 players taken. That is an NFL draft record.
And with names like Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Sedrick Van Pran all eligible in next year’s draft, Georgia should be well-represented for years to come.
Where Georgia football players were picked in the 2023 NFL Draft
- Jalen Carter to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 9
- Broderick Jones to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 14
- Nolan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 30
- Darnell Washington to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 93
- Kelee Ringo to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 105
- Stetson Bennett to the Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 128
- Chris Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 170
- Robert Beal to the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 173
- Warren McClendon to the Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 174
- Kenny McIntosh to the Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 237
