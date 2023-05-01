Dawgnation Logo
Warren Ericson-2023 nfl draft
December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) attempts a pass as offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) blocks in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Warren Ericson receives rookie mini camp invite with Denver Broncos

Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson has found an NFL home for the moment, as he received a rookie minicamp invite from the Denver Broncos.

Ericson was a key piece on the Georgia offensive line during his time at Georgia, starting 15 games over the course of his five-year Georgia career. Ericson is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman from Suwanee, Ga.

His most impactful season at Georgia came when he started 14 games for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season. Georgia ended up winning the national championship that year.

Ericson has the versatility to play at numerous spots along the offensive line. He has experience at both center and guard for the Bulldogs. He was a rotational piece on the 2022 Georgia team, which won the national championship and was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

Georgia had two offensive linemen taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Broderick Jones went in the first round of the draft, landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Warren McClendon was taken in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

In total, Georgia had 10 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. That is tied with Alabama by the most from any one program in this year’s draft cycle. Over the past two drafts, Georgia has 25 players taken. Kearis Jackson signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, while Jack Podlesny signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

