Warren Ericson receives rookie mini camp invite with Denver Broncos
Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson has found an NFL home for the moment, as he received a rookie minicamp invite from the Denver Broncos.
Ericson was a key piece on the Georgia offensive line during his time at Georgia, starting 15 games over the course of his five-year Georgia career. Ericson is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman from Suwanee, Ga.
His most impactful season at Georgia came when he started 14 games for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season. Georgia ended up winning the national championship that year.
Ericson has the versatility to play at numerous spots along the offensive line. He has experience at both center and guard for the Bulldogs. He was a rotational piece on the 2022 Georgia team, which won the national championship and was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.
Georgia had two offensive linemen taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Broderick Jones went in the first round of the draft, landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Warren McClendon was taken in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams.
In total, Georgia had 10 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. That is tied with Alabama by the most from any one program in this year’s draft cycle. Over the past two drafts, Georgia has 25 players taken. Kearis Jackson signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, while Jack Podlesny signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Where Georgia football players were picked in the 2023 NFL Draft
- Jalen Carter to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 9
- Broderick Jones to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 14
- Nolan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 30
- Darnell Washington to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 93
- Kelee Ringo to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 105
- Stetson Bennett to the Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 128
- Chris Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 170
- Robert Beal to the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 173
- Warren McClendon to the Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 174
- Kenny McIntosh to the Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 237
More Georgia football stories regarding the 2023 NFL Draft
- NFL Draft 2023: Live updates, picks, analysis for Georgia football players
- Column: Hollywood comes calling for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 2023 NFL Draft, appropriately enough
- D’Andre Swift traded to Philadelphia Eagles, adding another Georgia Bulldog to the mix
- Stetson Bennett taken by Los Angeles Rams in fourth round 2023 NFL Draft
- ‘Philadelphia Bulldogs’: Social media buzzing as Eagles continue to draft former Georgia players