Warren Ericson receives rookie mini camp invite with Denver Broncos

Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson has found an NFL home for the moment, as he received a rookie minicamp invite from the Denver Broncos.

Ericson was a key piece on the Georgia offensive line during his time at Georgia, starting 15 games over the course of his five-year Georgia career. Ericson is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman from Suwanee, Ga.

His most impactful season at Georgia came when he started 14 games for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season. Georgia ended up winning the national championship that year.