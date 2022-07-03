Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which three teams should the ‘Dawgs play every year no matter what?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
Have you seen any opinions floating around lately on the SEC schedule, the Georgia schedule and what lies ahead with the many wide-ranging changes in college football these days?
The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as USC and UCLA found their way to Big Ten Country this week.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
Which three teams should Georgia football play every year no matter what?
Brandon Adams: Florida, Auburn and South Carolina
Why: “Florida is unquestionably UGA’s No. 1 rival and Auburn is the foe with which it has the longest history. South Carolina earns the nod over Tennessee simply because the Gamecocks view the Bulldogs as their biggest conference rival.”
Mike Griffith: Florida, Auburn, South Carolina
Why: “Border state schools, schedule balance, proximity. Presuming a 3-6 SEC schedule, non-conference, home-and-home rivalry games are endangered with home games coming at a premium.”
Connor Riley: Florida, Auburn, Tennessee
Why: “Florida and Auburn are no-brainers. While the SEC will give Georgia an annual game with South Carolina, I think Tennessee would generate more excitement on an annual basis.”
Jeff Sentell: Alabama, Clemson and Florida
Why: “We have to adapt to not looking at the schedule with a mindset steeped in SEC tradition. Network programming executives only see drama, power programs and ratings. The fellas here have covered what made sense for the last 10 years. This opinion aims for something different. College football will be radically different going forward. While Clemson plays in the irrelevant ACC, it will be a stakes game every year. Much more than Auburn, South Carolina or Tennessee. If Georgia can alternate ‘Bama and Clemson with home-and-homes, it will give the TV folks a marquee home game every year. The teams Georgia must play every year should be no-brainers for the prime time 3:30 PM or 7:30 PM slots.”
