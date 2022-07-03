Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which three teams should the ‘Dawgs play every year no matter what?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. Have you seen any opinions floating around lately on the SEC schedule, the Georgia schedule and what lies ahead with the many wide-ranging changes in college football these days? The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as USC and UCLA found their way to Big Ten Country this week.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Which three teams should Georgia football play every year no matter what? Brandon Adams: Florida, Auburn and South Carolina Why: “Florida is unquestionably UGA’s No. 1 rival and Auburn is the foe with which it has the longest history. South Carolina earns the nod over Tennessee simply because the Gamecocks view the Bulldogs as their biggest conference rival.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: Florida, Auburn, South Carolina Why: “Border state schools, schedule balance, proximity. Presuming a 3-6 SEC schedule, non-conference, home-and-home rivalry games are endangered with home games coming at a premium.”