Another former Georgia Bulldog has made his way down to Miami, as offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather will play for the Hurricanes next season.

Meriweather spent the past three seasons at Georgia and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 13 games last year for Georgia as a backup offensive lineman.

Former Georgia outside linebacker Damon Wilson will also spend next year in Miami. Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck started for the Hurricanes during the 2025 season, guiding the Hurricanes to a national title appearance.

Meriweather confirmed his transfer via his Instagram.

On Georgia’s offensive line, the Bulldogs will have Phil Rauscher step in for Stacy Searels as the team’s position coach. Guard Micah Morris and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling move on to the NFL.

Georgia sees Earnest Greene to return for the 2026 season. He started 11 games for Georgia in 2025, missing time due to a back injury. He has previous experince playing left tackle for Georgia, doing so in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Greene did not publicly declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs did lose center Drew Bobo to a season-ending foot injury against Georgia Tech, with Malachi Toliver replacing him. Both players will be back for Georgia in 2026.

Georgia got plenty of run out of freshmen Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover. Gaston could move out to tackle next season thanks to his size.

Michael Uini, Jah Jackson and Daniel Calhoun all played first-team snaps on Georgia’s 2025 offensive line and will compete to do so again in 2026.

Georgia signed five offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle, led by 5-star prospect Ekene Ogboko. With Freeling moving on to the NFL, Ogboko becomes a much more important piece for Georgia next season. He is already enrolled and was going through practice in the run-up to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia had 15 players enter the transfer portal. Only offensive lineman Nyier Daniels has not yet found a home. Georgia brought in eight transfers, though none on the offensive line.

Georgia football transfer portal moves