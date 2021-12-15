What will 5-star Kamari Wilson do in a couple of hours?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest heading into Kamari Wilson’s big 5-star decision in a few hours. ============================================================= FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The GPS to get to Kamari Wilson’s early signing day ceremony includes a turn onto Georgia Avenue.

It drops a guest just a couple blocks from the community center where his college decision will be streamed live on ESPN and on several outlets, including DawgNation. What will Kamari Wilson do in a couple of hours? It seems the entire college football recruiting world is on edge after what Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter just pulled a few hours ago. Does “Prime Time” have another coup in mind here? FSU? Florida? LSU? Texas A&M?

Wilson told DawgNation that he had not yet arrived at a decision late last night. That was still very much up in the air. He did confirm that the 11th-hour interest in Florida was real. That Corey Raymond hire and a weekend visit to Gainesville was enough to grab his attention. Florida is now the plus-one for Wilson’s final four.