Kamari Wilson-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
5-star senior Kamari Wilson is the nation's No. 2 safety prospect in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

What will 5-star Kamari Wilson do in a couple of hours?

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest heading into Kamari Wilson’s big 5-star decision in a few hours.

=============================================================

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The GPS to get to Kamari Wilson’s early signing day ceremony includes a turn onto Georgia Avenue.

It drops a guest just a couple blocks from the community center where his college decision will be streamed live on ESPN and on several outlets, including DawgNation.

What will Kamari Wilson do in a couple of hours? It seems the entire college football recruiting world is on edge after what Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter just pulled a few hours ago.

Does “Prime Time” have another coup in mind here? FSU? Florida? LSU? Texas A&M?

Wilson told DawgNation that he had not yet arrived at a decision late last night. That was still very much up in the air.

He did confirm that the 11th-hour interest in Florida was real. That Corey Raymond hire and a weekend visit to Gainesville was enough to grab his attention.

Florida is now the plus-one for Wilson’s final four.

The 6-foot, 190-pound safety ranks as the nation’s No. 2 overall safety and the No. 29 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle on the 247Sports Composite.

He needed only one word, to sum up the last 24 hours of his life.

“Stressful,” he said.

How did he plan to arrive at the decision? Legal pads with pros and cons? A family roundtable decision.

It will not be any of those things.

“I’m just going to pray and put everything in God’s hands,” Wilson told DawgNation.

What is he looking for in the ideal college fit?

“I just try to factor in everything because not only do I have to play football there I have to live there day-in and day-out wherever I choose to go,” Wilson said.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

5-star senior Kamari Wilson is the nation's No. 2 safety prospect in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)