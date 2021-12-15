What will 5-star Kamari Wilson do in a couple of hours?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest heading into Kamari Wilson’s big 5-star decision in a few hours.
=============================================================
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The GPS to get to Kamari Wilson’s early signing day ceremony includes a turn onto Georgia Avenue.
It drops a guest just a couple blocks from the community center where his college decision will be streamed live on ESPN and on several outlets, including DawgNation.
What will Kamari Wilson do in a couple of hours? It seems the entire college football recruiting world is on edge after what Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter just pulled a few hours ago.
Does “Prime Time” have another coup in mind here? FSU? Florida? LSU? Texas A&M?
Wilson told DawgNation that he had not yet arrived at a decision late last night. That was still very much up in the air.
He did confirm that the 11th-hour interest in Florida was real. That Corey Raymond hire and a weekend visit to Gainesville was enough to grab his attention.
Florida is now the plus-one for Wilson’s final four.
The 6-foot, 190-pound safety ranks as the nation’s No. 2 overall safety and the No. 29 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle on the 247Sports Composite.
He needed only one word, to sum up the last 24 hours of his life.
“Stressful,” he said.
How did he plan to arrive at the decision? Legal pads with pros and cons? A family roundtable decision.
It will not be any of those things.
“I’m just going to pray and put everything in God’s hands,” Wilson told DawgNation.
What is he looking for in the ideal college fit?
“I just try to factor in everything because not only do I have to play football there I have to live there day-in and day-out wherever I choose to go,” Wilson said.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- SIGNED UP: Why All-American LB Jalon Walker is already a Boss inside this #Bo22Moves class
- BREAKING: 5-star CB Daylen Everette makes it a historic DB class for UGA already on Early Signing Day Eve
- BREAKING: Superfast 4-star WR Chandler Smith commits to UGA
- BREAKING: Georgia legacy Drew Bobo flips his commitment from Auburn to UGA
- All-American DT target Christen Miller survives injury scare while going out as a state champion
- 2021 Redshirt Report: Which Bulldogs are in line for an extra year of eligibility?
- Big 2024 name Zion Ferguson picks up UGA offer after a strong showing against 5-star Travis Hunter
- What’s the latest with All-American DT Christen Miller heading into early signing day?
- Georgia football recruiting: Closing time is here for the class of 2022
- Committed to Georgia: The 2022 commits says the latest loss to ‘Bama will serve as “fuel”
- BREAKING: Georgia pulls 3-star Alabama OL Ryqueze McElderry away from ‘Bama
- BREAKING: 3-star Class of 2022 DT Shone Washington commits to Georgia football
- David Cooper: Georgia’s first-year recruiting relations director has made a big impact
- Gunner Stockton: Prolific prep career comes to an end in South Georgia
- Marquarius White: Georgia is trying to lure “Squirrel” away from the Vols
- 5-star CB Jaheim “Slim” Singletary commits to Georgia
- What Kirby Smart said to Marquis Groves-Killebrew after his season-injury knee injury was pretty cool
- The big little thing that Gunner Stockton has done each week while breaking records
- BREAKING: Top 100 cornerback Julian Humphrey commits to Georgia
- Raymond Cottrell: Bulldogs flip the elite 2023 WR commit from Florida
- Gunner Stockton: All-American QB smashes state passing TD record held by Trevor Lawrence
- LT Overton: The nation’s No. 2 overall junior prospect says he just loves the staff at UGA
- The scouting intel for new commit Big Bear Alexander jumps off the [web] page
- BREAKING: In-state DL Mykel Williams pulls off a 5-star flip from USC to UGA
- Oscar Delp: The meeting of all meetings that helped seal his commitment
- Ladd McConkey: Where would he be now if not for that very late UGA offer