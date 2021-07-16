When Dani Dennis-Sutton met Branson Robinson

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details when major Georgia DE/LB target Dani Dennis-Sutton first met priority RB recruiting Branson Robinson on their official visits in Athens. ============================================================= When Dani met Branson, the most fear-mongering movie villain since Darth Vader came up.

That was what happened the first time a pair of major Georgia targets for the 2022 cycle linked up on their mutual official visits in Athens back in June. Dani Dennis-Sutton detailed the first meeting he had with Branson Robinson for DawgNation recently. There are not many athletes or physiques that would cause Dennis-Sutton to want to fire off about 100 rapid bicep curls in succession with each arm. Dennis-Sutton, at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, makes a fine “after” picture for just about any viral body shaping ad or reel on social media.

But frame recognized frame the first time he met Robinson. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound tailback from Mississippi can bench press 415 pounds and deadlift another 715 or so. “He’s a beast, man,” Dennis-Sutton said of Robinson. His first thought was “Nick Chubb 2.0″ with Robinson. That’s a comparison Robinson is honored to hear, but he embraces it. The stories and career arcs (and body types and strength levels) are remarkably similar at the same stage of their careers.