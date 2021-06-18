Georgia football: Who’s officially visiting today on June 18

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the literal All-Star team of official visitors in Athens for this big weekend. All the rankings used in this post are culled from the 247Sports Composite scale. ============================================================= There is another truly big official visit recruiting weekend in Athens set for this weekend. We shared the initial expectation of what could be called the North Carolina + IMG visit weekend on the DawgNation “Before the Hedges” live streaming program on Wednesday night.

It is going to be such a big weekend that 5-star prospect Malaki Starks plans to be in Athens to help make sure it is a fun weekend for all and to get those potential signing class bonds going. He might not be the only commitment or surprise visitor in town, too. There will also be something taking place at UGA that we really have never seen before. That’s the prevalence of a single high school program sending six official visitors to Athens on the same weekend. It is very safe to say Georgia has never hosted six total official visitors from the same program in one specific recruiting cycle. Much less the same weekend. That’s because there really has never been a program quite like boarding school national powerhouse IMG Academy. IMG recruits its varsity team from all over the country.

Former Georgia Bulldog Isaac Nauta was really the first Ascender to begin to get heavily recruited by UGA. He transferred from Buford to IMG for his senior season in 2015. IMG also finally took home the mythical national high school championship for the first time last fall. They did so with current Bulldog freshmen prospects Lovasea’ Carroll, Marlin Dean and Xavian Sorey, Jr. on the same roster. There will no doubt be some high familiarity between those three and those six visitors from IMG Academy this week. Current Bulldogs Warren Brinson (Class of 2020) and Nolan Smith are also former Ascenders, too. Let’s take a good look at all the expected visitors in town for this weekend and share a brief bio sketch of each impressive Class of 2022 recruiting target for the Bulldogs.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. EXPECTED OFFICIAL VISITORS (OFFENSE) 4-star OL Tyler Booker/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 5 OT and No. 42 overall prospect)

(FSU COMMIT) 4-star OL Aliou Bah/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 36 OT and No. 359 overall prospect)

4-star RB Kaytron “Fatman” Allen/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 10 RB and No. 128 overall prospect) EXPECTED OFFICIAL VISITORS (DEFENSE or ATHLETE) 5-star DT Travis Shaw/Grimsley High School/Greensboro, NC (Nation’s No. 2 DL and No. 9 overall prospect)

(OHIO STATE COMMIT) 5-star CB Jahiem Singletary/Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla./Nation’s No. 5 CB and No. 13 overall prospect)

5-star ATH Keon Sabb/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 2 ATH and No. 22 overall prospect)

4-star CB Daylen Everette/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 7 CB and No. 40 overall prospect)

4-star LB Jalon Walker/Salisbury/Salisbury, NC (Nation’s No. 4 LB and No. 46 overall prospect)

4-star EDGE Jihaad Campbell/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 7 EDGE and No. 144 overall prospect) It now kind of all slants toward one side of the ball this time, doesn’t it? That’s a stark contrast to the first weekend in June. That’s when Georgia went heavy on the offensive side of the ball for the 2022 cycle. Walker was actually in town earlier this week. He plans to stay through the weekend. Georgia has eight defensive commitments for its top-ranked overall recruiting class so far in 2022 (247SportsComposite rankings) That’s compared to just three offensive commitments for this cycle. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with Georgia football names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here. Who are the most important official visitors this weekend? Wow. Talk about a loaded question. The reality here is a solid case can be built that includes any of the following names among the most important visitors this weekend: Tyler Booker, Daylen Everette, Keon Sabb, Travis Shaw, Jaheim Singletary and Jalon Walker.