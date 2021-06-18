Georgia football: Who’s officially visiting today on June 18
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the literal All-Star team of official visitors in Athens for this big weekend. All the rankings used in this post are culled from the 247Sports Composite scale.
There is another truly big official visit recruiting weekend in Athens set for this weekend. We shared the initial expectation of what could be called the North Carolina + IMG visit weekend on the DawgNation “Before the Hedges” live streaming program on Wednesday night.
It is going to be such a big weekend that 5-star prospect Malaki Starks plans to be in Athens to help make sure it is a fun weekend for all and to get those potential signing class bonds going. He might not be the only commitment or surprise visitor in town, too.
There will also be something taking place at UGA that we really have never seen before. That’s the prevalence of a single high school program sending six official visitors to Athens on the same weekend.
It is very safe to say Georgia has never hosted six total official visitors from the same program in one specific recruiting cycle. Much less the same weekend. That’s because there really has never been a program quite like boarding school national powerhouse IMG Academy. IMG recruits its varsity team from all over the country.
Former Georgia Bulldog Isaac Nauta was really the first Ascender to begin to get heavily recruited by UGA. He transferred from Buford to IMG for his senior season in 2015. IMG also finally took home the mythical national high school championship for the first time last fall.
They did so with current Bulldog freshmen prospects Lovasea’ Carroll, Marlin Dean and Xavian Sorey, Jr. on the same roster. There will no doubt be some high familiarity between those three and those six visitors from IMG Academy this week. Current Bulldogs Warren Brinson (Class of 2020) and Nolan Smith are also former Ascenders, too.
Let’s take a good look at all the expected visitors in town for this weekend and share a brief bio sketch of each impressive Class of 2022 recruiting target for the Bulldogs.
EXPECTED OFFICIAL VISITORS (OFFENSE)
- 4-star OL Tyler Booker/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 5 OT and No. 42 overall prospect)
- (FSU COMMIT) 4-star OL Aliou Bah/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 36 OT and No. 359 overall prospect)
- 4-star RB Kaytron “Fatman” Allen/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 10 RB and No. 128 overall prospect)
EXPECTED OFFICIAL VISITORS (DEFENSE or ATHLETE)
- 5-star DT Travis Shaw/Grimsley High School/Greensboro, NC (Nation’s No. 2 DL and No. 9 overall prospect)
- (OHIO STATE COMMIT) 5-star CB Jahiem Singletary/Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla./Nation’s No. 5 CB and No. 13 overall prospect)
- 5-star ATH Keon Sabb/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 2 ATH and No. 22 overall prospect)
- 4-star CB Daylen Everette/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 7 CB and No. 40 overall prospect)
- 4-star LB Jalon Walker/Salisbury/Salisbury, NC (Nation’s No. 4 LB and No. 46 overall prospect)
- 4-star EDGE Jihaad Campbell/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Nation’s No. 7 EDGE and No. 144 overall prospect)
It now kind of all slants toward one side of the ball this time, doesn’t it? That’s a stark contrast to the first weekend in June. That’s when Georgia went heavy on the offensive side of the ball for the 2022 cycle.
Walker was actually in town earlier this week. He plans to stay through the weekend.
Georgia has eight defensive commitments for its top-ranked overall recruiting class so far in 2022 (247SportsComposite rankings) That’s compared to just three offensive commitments for this cycle.
Who are the most important official visitors this weekend?
Wow. Talk about a loaded question. The reality here is a solid case can be built that includes any of the following names among the most important visitors this weekend: Tyler Booker, Daylen Everette, Keon Sabb, Travis Shaw, Jaheim Singletary and Jalon Walker.
Here’s a quick run-through why:
4-star OL Tyler Booker: We carry the belief if Matt Luke and OL assistant Eddie Gordon can sign a top 50 OL prospect in this class, then it will be their greatest recruiting trick. The degree of difficulty is ratcheted up higher given the fact because of all their great sleighs of hand so far with the retention signings of 5-stars Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims and All-Americans like Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Micah Morris and Tate Ratledge. Georgia’s two-deep on the OL is scattered, smothered, covered, capped, chunked, diced and double-diced with OL talent.
That’s the reason why pulling a player of Booker’s ability will be so hard in 2021. Take a look at the number of offensive line prospects which ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall prospects that the Bulldogs have signed since Kirby Smart became head coach in December of 2015:
- 2016: 1; 2017: 3; 2018: 3; 2019: 1; 2020: 3; 2021: 3
4-star CB Daylen Everette: Georgia recently lost the commitment of 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie. Bouie was see to be a cornerback in this class. Bouie will look around and give strong consideration now to schools like Alabama, Florida, FSU and most notably Texas A&M. Everette would be a good fit in Athens given the turnover of late at that position. He’s got what seems like a final three of Clemson, North Carolina and Georgia. The Virginia native hails from the heart of ACC Country and those two schools won’t be the easier to beat out here.
5-star DT Travis Shaw: Georgia’s ideal 2022 defensive line class no longer looks as top-shelf as it was maybe just three or four weeks ago. 5-star DT Big Bear Alexander has de-committed and is exploring all his options. USC snagged 5-star Mykel Williams out of Georgia. All-American DL Christen Miller has not be a priority of late to UGA. 4-star DT Tyre West is also taking other visits, but remains a public commitment. Shaw is the easiest pick for the most important visitor of the weekend as UGA now seeks to find another impact interior DL to fill the Jordan Davis role for years to come. Shaw certainly fits the part and then some. He’s down to a final four which will include Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T.
Georgia has been recruiting Shaw as hard as any remaining target in this class for quite some time now. Check out his film from earlier this year. North Carolina shifted its fall 2020 season to the spring and Shaw led his Grimsley Whiries to the state championship in North Carolina’s largest playing classification.
5-star Jaheim Singletary: The 5-star Ohio State commitment has yet to even visit Ohio State and this will be a tough pull. That said, it looks like Miami and Georgia have the only chances at a flip here. As stated earlier with Everette, the Bulldogs recently lost the commitment of 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie earlier this month. Bouie was set to be a cornerback in Athens.
4-star LB Jalon Walker: We won’t say this lightly here. Walker has the ability and charisma to be one of the future leaders of the program. He has a 4.0 GPA, competes as a three-sport athlete and is the son of a Division II head football coach. Beyond that, he aspires to be an orthodontist when his playing days are up. He’s been committed to UGA since last March and will no visit any other school aside from UGA.
All that said, we must also readily admit that the program that signs Campbell is going to be getting one heck of a player, too. If that visit is a smashing success for both UGA and Campbell, it will be quite a chore for any program to choose between signing EDGE defenders like Campbell, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Enai White in the same class.
Dennis-Sutton and White have both also taken official visits to UGA in back-to-back weeks, respectively.
SENTELL'S INTEL
